Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that he expects Jack Clarke to leave Sunderland in the summer amid rumours of the Black Cats being unable to offer him a new contract on bigger terms.

It has been claimed by Clarke’s agent Ian Harte that Sunderland are unable to offer Clarke the contract that he wants due to their current wage structure, which has alerted clubs ahead of the summer, like West Ham United.

The 23-year-old’s contract at the Stadium of Light is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Clarke has become Sunderland’s talisman this season, turning from Sunderland's main creator last year to their goal scorer this campaign. Last season he scored nine goals and got 12 assists in 47 games (including the play-offs), and so far this season he has four assists as well as 15 goals, in 38 league games.

The winger had been the subject of intense transfer interest in the January transfer window from Premier League clubs and Italian giants Lazio, but he ended up staying put.

Carlton Palmer gives his verdict on Jack Clarke’s contract situation at Sunderland

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: “Ian Harte has come under some criticism in his handling of Jack Clarke’s contract situation at Sunderland. Listen, I have played with Ian Harte at Leeds United and he is a top, top lad, and what he will do is if he is representing a player, he will give his 100% to sort that player out the best deal possible for them, and that is how it should be.

“Of course if Ian Harte is going to say things in the press, Jack has been constantly, for the last two transfer windows mooted that he is going to leave Sunderland football club, so when Ian Harte is asked he will give an honest opinion.

“The problem that they have got is that they have a wage structure, and to keep him, they will have to break that wage structure. He is under contract still for another two seasons, his contract runs until the summer of 2026. I would think it is almost certain that Jack Clarke will be sold in the summer, you don’t want him getting into the last year and running that contract down. So it is almost certain that Jack Clarke will leave Sunderland in the summer, in my opinion.

“Yes, you have fantastic players, but you have got a lot of fantastic, good young players there, so if you break that wage structure for one player then you set the precedent because everybody finds out about it. I think that is a slippery slope to go down, and the way Sunderland are operating, they seem to be very pragmatic and stick to their guns in what they are doing.

“I think the Black Cats will sell Jack Clarke this summer, and he will go for big money and that can help rebuild the side because they have dropped off from when Tony Mowbray was at the football club, last season being in the play-offs, and the hierarchy would be looking for that to happen again next season.”

Jack Clarke is expected to leave Sunderland this summer

The large amount of transfer interest in Clarke’s services is expected to culminate in his departure from the Stadium of Light this summer.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo stole the headlines last season, but Clarke has been the main man this season. His 15 goals for the season so far makes him Sunderland’s top scorer, scoring eight more than any other Black Cats player.

Jack Clarke's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 23/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 38 Minutes 3324 Goals 15 Assists 4 Successful passes per 90 29.9 Pass accuracy 77.3% Successful crosses per 90 0.60 Cross accuracy 18% Successful dribbles per 90 3.74 Dribble success rate 59.7% Touches per 90 65.1 Touches in opposition box per 90 8.34

Many of the bottom-half Premier League sides will be interested in Clarke, and he appears ready for the next step in his career.

Whilst Sunderland do not want to let Clarke leave, and rightly so, the amount of money they could get through his sale would supply them with enough money to significantly improve the squad ahead of a potential play-off push again next season.

Sunderland need to make sure they are continuing to be run sustainably, and selling Clarke is the smart move.