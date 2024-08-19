Bashir Humphreys spent last season on loan at Swansea City, but now looks to be heading to Burnley from Chelsea, a move that has been tipped to be a success by former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Carlton Palmer.

The 21-year-old made 24 appearances for the Swans in 2023/24, but an injury caused him to be used cautiously towards the end of the season, only returning to the starting XI on the final day of the season.

Despite his injury issues, it was revealed at the start of the month by Fabrizio Romano that multiple clubs were chasing Humphreys, including Burnley and Leeds United, with Chelsea hoping to off-load the youngster permanently.

However, it is the Clarets who have seemingly won the race for the signature of the England U21 international, with Romano reporting that the move will be a loan-to-buy deal.

Humphreys will sign a five-year contract with the club once it is permanent, leaving Dara O'Shea free to leave Turf Moor, amid interest from Brentford and Ipswich.

Humphreys' experience in the Championship is good for Burnley

Although he is just 21-years-old, Humphreys already has an understanding of the Championship, something that will help Scott Parker if O'Shea does leave.

He played nearly 1,900 minutes in the second tier for Swansea last year, scoring once, and will be able to build on his previous experience in the division.

Alongside Maxime Estève, Humphreys can learn a lot, especially due to the Frenchman's time in Ligue 1 with Montpellier. Although Estève is young himself, at 22, he played top flight football consistently before his move to Burnley and the two may form a partnership that can last for many years.

Speaking to FLW, Palmer, understands why they have targeted the Chelsea centre-back: "He was on loan at Swansea City last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions. Michael Duff said he was outstanding and it's now believed that a deal has been agreed with Chelsea.

"It’s a loan with a mandatory buy clause, so it will become permanent. He is signing a five-year contract, it just means that Burnley haven't got to pay that money in the first year.

"I think this signing will indicate that O'Shea, who is a target for Brentford, could be leaving Burnley to go to Brentford for big money, so it brings them in line with FFP."

Bashir Humphreys Club Stats (TransferMarkt) Club Apps Goals Assiss Swansea City 26 1 - SC Paderborn 13 - 1 Chelsea 2 - -

O'Shea sale will be less of a hit with Humphreys incoming

The addition of Humphreys is a positive for Burnley and Parker, but O'Shea will be a big miss at Turf Moor after a tremendous first season while the Clarets were in the Premier League.

He scored three goals from centre-back, and impressed greatly even though the rest of his team struggled to perform.

In an ideal world, the Irishman would not be leaving this summer, but Humphreys is a good replacement, and one that can bring the club in the years to come, according to Palmer: "Of course they would like to keep O’Shea. Burnley are having a fantastic start to the season under Scott Parker.

"They're going to be pushing for automatic promotion and O’Shea is an outstanding player, but he also played very well in the Premier League even though Burnley got relegated.

"I think this a sign that Dara O'Shea will leave before the end of the transfer window to Brentford. But Humphreys is a talented young player, and the one thing Scott Parker has at his disposal at Burnley is an abundance of riches in the centre-half department."