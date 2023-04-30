Pundit Jobi McAnuff believes it could be difficult for Coventry City to keep hold of star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

Gyokeres took his tally to 22 goals for the season with his penalty in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City at the CBS Arena on Saturday, while he has also registered 10 assists.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club on loan from Brighton in January 2021 before making the move permanent that summer, has been a key player for the Sky Blues in their play-off push and has established himself as one of the Championship's best strikers.

Mark Robins' side currently sit fifth in the table, two points clear of seventh-placed Sunderland and eight-placed West Bromwich Albion - they will be looking to secure their place in the top six at Middlesbrough on the final day.

The Sky Blues could face a fight to retain their star man this summer, with Gyokeres reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Burnley and West Ham United, as well as clubs from Spain, France and Germany.

Robins said last month that Gyokeres' future will be sorted "one way or another" in the best interests of the football club, but also pointed out that the Swede still has a year left on his contract.

Viktor Gyokeres heading to the Premier League?

Speaking on ITV's English Football League Highlights show, McAnuff predicted it could be tough for the Sky Blues to keep Gyokeres amid growing interest in his service.

In response to fellow pundit Dean Ashton saying he thinks Gyokeres will stay at Coventry if they were to be promoted, McAnuff said: "I’m not so sure. I think there will be some real big clubs (who want him). It’s his second season now, and he’s actually improved this season, and we know how rare good No.9s are in the game, so I will be really interested to see what happens in the summer."

Will Coventry City be able to keep Viktor Gyokeres?

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff that Gyokeres is likely to depart this summer.

You feel the Sky Blues will have to be promoted to stand any chance of keeping hold of Gyokeres, but with clubs from across Europe seemingly monitoring him, it will still be tough to retain him even if they were in the top flight, while the club may receive an offer they feel is too good to turn down.

The Swede is understandably a man in demand, with his excellent all-round game and impressive goal return, and he would be a huge loss for Coventry.

But for now, Gyokeres will be concentrating on ensuring his current side seal their top six place and with him in the team, the Sky Blues have a strong chance of achieving promotion.