Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville may not seal January exits from his old side in January because they are under "no financial pressure" at this stage, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites saw plenty of players depart Elland Road during the summer window, with some leaving on loan and others departing permanently.

Tyler Adams was perhaps their most high-profile permanent departure of the summer, with the West Yorkshire side able to generate around £24m for his services.

They also lost a key asset in the final third, with Jack Harrison managing to secure a season-long loan move to Everton.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

And with this, they were seemingly desperate to retain some of their other attacking assets, even Wilfried Gnonto who made himself unavailable for some games in August as he tried to seal a transfer away from Leeds.

Those attempts didn't work in the end, with Gnonto remaining at the club as well as Summerville, who has been nothing short of outstanding both in terms of his on-field performances and professionalism.

Gnonto has found it difficult to make too much of an impact during the early stages of the campaign and that isn't a surprise considering previous transfer speculation and the injury he sustained at Hull City.

But Summerville has been magnificent, registering six goals and five assists in 13 league games and being a crucial asset in getting Daniel Farke's side back on track following an underwhelming start to the season.

What key factor could help Leeds United keep Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville?

The Dutchman could become the subject of major interest ahead of the January window if he can continue to shine - and there has already been plenty of speculation about Gnonto in recent weeks.

However, Robinson believes the Whites will have the license to retain the duo beyond the end of the January window.

He told MOT Leeds News: "Whether Summerville or Gnonto moves, I don’t think either of them will in January, in all honesty. I think there’s too good a thing going on at Leeds at the moment. There’s no financial pressure to sell any players.

"We know that Willy wanted to move at the start of the season, didn’t get his move, manager’s kept him, and he looks as if he’s getting back to playing at a level where you’d expect him. He’s not moped around or sulked about not getting his move. He’s not sulked about not playing every week.

"Every time he comes on the pitch there’s the attitude and the application from both of them. From the club’s point of view you’re only weakening the squad by selling either of them.

"If you’ve got both of them who are applying themselves and playing in the right way I don’t think there’s a reason to sell either of them. If one of them were to go for whatever reason I don’t think, in fact I know, it wouldn’t affect the other."

Should Leeds United retain Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville in January?

With the Gnonto situation, it's a difficult one because Leeds won't want a repeat of what happened in the summer.

If he can get himself back on track with some goals and assists and remains professional though, the Whites should seriously consider keeping him.

He has a huge amount of potential and is tied down to a long-term deal, so there's no major pressure to sell him unless the player or his agent pushes for a move.

Summerville is a player they should definitely be looking to keep.

Considering how much of an impact he has made this term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Leeds struggle a bit if he goes.