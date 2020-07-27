Pundit outlines options available for Leeds to sign PL-based player

Kevin Phillips has said that a second loan deal could be an option for Leeds United to consider as they weigh up a move for Ben White to try and keep him at the club, as quoted by Football Insider.

The defender had an excellent season for United since arriving last summer from Brighton and Hove Albion, which culminated in him playing every league minute and helping the club into the Premier League.

Naturally, Leeds fans have been pleased with what they have seen and want to see him stay but it remains to be seen just whether the Whites can do that with a number of clubs surely taking a look at him.

Brighton hold the cards, meanwhile, given that he is their player and Phillips has said a loan deal might be possible, though the Seagulls are going to have the final day.

He said:

“If they could tie White down it would be a massive coup for the football club because, as we have said all season, he just gets better and better and better. A great goal against Charlton as well.

“A second loan is an option but I am sure Brighton would have something to say about that.”

The Verdict

Leeds need to sign some new defenders this summer, that is for sure.

With Berardi injured for a long time to come, they have few options at the back and White would be one that would easily play for them if he signed.

However, it is going to be tough to get him back after the season that he had and it would be some move if the Whites could pull it off.