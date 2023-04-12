Adrian Clarke believes the fact Luton Town are still in the automatic promotion race at this stage to give them something to play for ahead of a potential play-off campaign could be a real positive for the Hatters, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

Many pundits believed it would be Sheffield United and Middlesbrough who would compete for second place during the latter stages of the campaign considering how consistent the latter have been under Michael Carrick.

But with Boro securing just one point from a possible nine in their last three games, that has allowed the Hatters to swoop in and claim third place for now.

What's the current state of play at Luton Town?

Currently nine points clear of seventh place with just five league games remaining, the Hatters have all but sealed their place in the play-offs already and that's a real positive for them considering they took it down to the last day last season.

Thankfully for the Hatters, a major mistake from Reading keeper Orjan Nyland allowed Harry Cornick to fire into an empty net which settled the nerves at Kenilworth Road.

They have managed to calm the nerves already this season with their strong position - and they may even be able to compete for second spot still with the Hatters five points adrift of Sheffield United with five games to go.

Paul Heckingbottom's men have a game in hand and that could put Rob Edwards' men at a disadvantage - but the fact they are still in contention for automatic promotion is an excellent achievement.

The fact Luton have the chance to compete for a top-two spot could help them to remain sharp and on top form from now until the of the season.

That's something Clarke thinks could work in their favour but has also identified a potential disadvantage to the Hatters, saying [21:31]: "Yeah I completely agree, actually [that chasing Sheffield United could be a good thing for them so they will continue to be 'at it' between now and the end of the season].

"They're pushing and pushing aren't they? And that's a good thing.

"The only negative I can see about that is if they keep pushing and pushing and end up third, how much does it take out of them ahead of the play-offs? Because you don't want to peak too soon.

"You want to keep some energy in reserve, I guess."

Is Adrian Clarke right?

You can definitely see both the pros and cons of this predicament.

However, it's a nice predicament for Luton and that's why they should be relishing these next five games, because it seems as though they have little to lose and perhaps a lot to gain.

They have probably already sealed their place in the play-offs considering the consistency of other teams - but a couple more wins would help them and ensure they have the home tie in the second leg of the play-off semi.

That could be very important for them because they didn't have that luxury last year and had to compete at a rowdy John Smith's Stadium, with Huddersfield Town's supporters fully behind the Terriers.

They definitely need to stay on top form in the next few weeks as they approach the play-offs - because there's every chance the Blades could slip up and that could allow Luton to put pressure on United.

Middlesbrough can't be ruled out of the race yet either - but it's Luton who look as though they may be in a better position to go and give Heckingbottom's side a run for their money.