Highlights Former Leeds player Paul Robinson believes that Wilfried Gnonto's injury may work in Leeds' favour by keeping him at the club until the end of the season.

The injury is not as severe as first feared, as the surgery was on his bone instead of the ligament.

Gnonto's limited appearances and the need for him to regain his form after his injury may make it difficult for him to attract attention from clubs before the January window opens.

Former Leeds United player Paul Robinson believes Wilfried Gnonto's injury could turn out to be a positive for the Whites because it could enable them to keep the Italian beyond the end of January, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The Italian has made just five league appearances this season, partly due to the transfer saga that dominated the headlines during the last month of the transfer window.

He was forced off against Hull City last week after only playing 20 minutes at the MKM Stadium and that came as a real blow for the Whites who would go on to pick up a red card and fail to make a breakthrough against the Tigers.

Gnonto is now expected to be out until after the next international break after undergoing minor ankle surgery, which will be frustrating for Daniel Farke who will want as many top-quality attacking options at his disposal as possible after losing Luis Sinisterra during the latter stages of the summer window.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian will be able to return to full fitness and top form by his scheduled return date - and he will be particularly keen to do that considering the January window isn't that far away now.

What did Paul Robinson say about Wilfried Gnonto?

The injury previously sounded more sinister than it actually is, with Gnonto picking up a ligament injury.

However, the surgery was on his bone instead of the ligament and although he may not be out for too long, Robinson believes the injury could potentially keep him at Elland Road beyond January.

He said: "There was a time when you thought that Gnonto might not be around this season but it looks like he’s got his head back on it and his attitude and application is right.

"The injury is unfortunate but that’s going to happen at some point in the season and with him picking up the injury, it may just be detrimental to any type of move in January. It might just keep him at the club till the end of the season, which would be fantastic Leeds."

How could Wilfried Gnonto's injury keep him at Leeds United beyond January?

Considering he could be fit and back way before the start of the winter transfer window, there are a couple of key reasons why this injury setback could prevent a move.

Firstly, Gnonto has only made five league appearances this season and one of those appearances came against Hull, where he had to be replaced early on.

Despite scoring at Ipswich Town, the 19-year-old probably hasn't done enough to put himself in the shop window ahead of January and after he recovers from his injury, it may take him a while to get back into his rhythm.

With this in mind, he may not catch the eye of many scouts before the January window opens and that could prevent him from making a switch.

Clubs will also be wary that he has undergone ankle surgery and they may want to see him in action for the rest of the season to ensure he's fully over his injury and able to perform just as well as he did before the operation.