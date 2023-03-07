Pundit outlines his stance on Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick potentially becoming West Ham manager

Pundit Simon Jordan would prefer to see David Moyes remain in place at West Ham United at this stage rather than having Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick installed as their new manager, giving his view on talkSPORT (6/3; 12:14pm).

The former Everton boss has come under a lot of pressure recently with the Hammers struggling at the bottom end of the division, sitting in 16th place and just one point clear of the relegation zone currently.

And it looked as though their 4-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion was going to place him under even more pressure, with some away supporters expressing their discontent at the Amex Stadium.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

At this stage though, owner David Sullivan still has faith in Moyes and that could be good news for West Bromwich Albion, with Carlos Corberan being linked with the job at the London Stadium not so long ago.

Although he hasn’t been officially linked, Michael Carrick’s name has also been floated about as a potential successor for Moyes after enjoying such a bright start to life at the Riverside, transforming Boro from a bottom-half team to automatic promotion candidates.

Carrick spent time with the Hammers earlier in his career – but talkSPORT pundit Jordan doesn’t believe that should work in the former England international’s favour in terms of getting the job and is keeping faith in Moyes for now.

He told the station (via West Ham Zone): “I’m in the David Moyes camp.

“I’m not advocating like some people are that Michael Carrick should be hoisted out of Middlesbrough and chucked in at West Ham because once upon a time he played for them.”

The Verdict:

You have to agree with Jordan to an extent.

Just because he plied his trade in the English capital earlier in his career, that shouldn’t automatically make him a contender for the job because his expertise and skills need to be assessed first.

There’s no doubt that the former Manchester United midfielder will only improve and may manage in the Premier League one day – but appointing an inexperienced coach like him in the Hammers’ current situation would be a risk.

In fairness, he has done an excellent job at Boro, switching to a back four and managing to squeeze the best out of his players with his predecessor Chris Wilder not able to do the same.

Although a job offer from West Ham would be attractive considering they ply their trade in the top tier, with the player also playing for them in the past, he would be better off sticking with Boro at this stage.

Why? Because they seem to be on the up and Carrick shouldn’t be looking to throw away the opportunity to get a promotion on his managerial CV, with the Teesside club having an excellent chance to secure a return to the Premier League during the latter stages of this term.