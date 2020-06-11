Pundit outlines factors that could allow Rangers to pip EFL side to signing

Speaking to Football Insider, former full-back Alan Hutton has suggested that the set-up at Rangers could provide them with a boost in trying to sign Rhian Brewster on loan in the summer.

Rangers have seen the Scottish season come to a close and were a fair-sized gap behind Celtic – though they did have a game in hand and some games with the Hoops to come.

Even so, their inconsistent form after the winter break cost them dear and Gerrard and co. need to sign players to get them over the line next season.

Brewster could be one arrival, then, and with both Gerrard and Michael Beale at Ibrox – two men who know the youngster well – Hutton feels it could give them an edge in getting him:

“Yeah, it’s massive. From a personal point of view from the player, going somewhere where you know the team, as in the backroom staff, gives you a leg up, if you like.

“They know you, they know you inside out, how you can perform, what you’re good at – there’s nothing really to prove in that sense. Obviously you need to prove it on the pitch but they know what you’re capable of.

“It’s easy to settle in then. I think that will be a massive swing for Rangers if they can get him because they know him so well. Gerrard has worked with him before, he’ll know that and he might want to continue that relationship.”

The Verdict

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this month that the Gers, as well as his current loan club Swansea, want to have him on their books next season and, indeed, Steve Cooper also knew Brewster before bringing him in.

For Hutton, though, the combination of Beale and Gerrard could be enough to sway things in the Gers’ favour.