Pundit offers verdict on Sheffield Wednesday amid recent drop in form

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer says the club should stick with manager Darren Moore, despite a recent dip in results.

After a strong start to the League One season, the Owls have now won just one of their last six league games.

That run has seen Moore’s side slip to 12th in the League One standings, four points off the play-off places, and seven adrift of the automatic promotion spots.

But despite that, it seems Palmer believes there is no need for anyone of a Wednesday persuasion to panic just yet, amid some frustration from supporters around that recent form.

Speaking about Wednesday’s position in their attempts to secure an immediate return to the Championship this season, the former England international told Football Fan Cast: “People have just got to be patient. Everyone wants Rome built in a day, it doesn’t happen.

“Darren’s brought in a lot of players, yes they hit the ground running and perhaps people’s expectations were they were going to run away with the league, everybody’s just got to calm down a little bit, settle down.

“They’re in a good position in the table, what matters is where you are around Christmas. They’re in a good position and I have no doubt that Darren Moore’s team will be challenging for automatic promotion come the end of the season.”

Wednesday are next set to be in league action on Saturday afternoon, when they host seventh placed Bolton at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It does feel as though Palmer has a point with what he is saying here.

We are still at a rather early stage of the season, with 36 games still to play for Wednesday, meaning they have plenty of time to pick up the points they need to secure a return to the Championship.

Indeed, when you look at the squad they were able to put together during the summer transfer window, you do feel as though the Owls have the quality available to mount a push for promotion.

They may therefore, need to be patient for a while longer to give those players a bit more time to fully adapt to their new club, but there certainly doesn’t feel like much reason to panic just yet.