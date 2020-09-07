Pundit offers surprised reaction as Leeds appear to opt against EFL signing

Darren Bent has suggested he is surprised that Leeds United have not moved for Said Benrahma this summer transfer window with them set to potentially instead go for Rodrigo de Paul, as per Football Insider.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and will play their first top-flight fixture this weekend in 16 years as they take on reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield.

It’s a huge test for Marcelo Bielsa’s men as they make their return to the top table of English football and this summer we have already seen them sign the likes of Rodrigo and Robin Koch.

Rodrigo de Paul could be another to arrive, too, as the potential successor to Pablo Hernandez and, for Bent, there is a bit of surprise there that it is not Benrahma that they are going after.

He explained:

“I honestly thought Benrahma would have been the one.

“I thought they would’ve got him signed up straight away but they haven’t done that yet, they haven’t managed to do it.

“It’s going to be interesting but I like what Leeds are doing in the transfer market.”

The Verdict

Benrahma remains a Brentford player for now but did not feature at the weekend in their EFL Cup game with Wycombe Wanderers as speculation continues to swirl over the winger’s head.

Whether Leeds go for him or not remains to be seen but right now it would appear that they are looking elsewhere for someone to eventually take the baton from Pablo Hernandez.