Pundit offers prediction for Hernandez use in Leeds v Fulham

Speaking to Football Insider, former striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that it would make sense for Pablo Hernandez to play this weekend for Leeds United, even if he is not 100% fit.

The Whites midfielder missed the game against Cardiff City last weekend as the club ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline but he has been back in training at Thorp Arch for the duration of this week.

Indeed, with a game like Fulham on the horizon this weekend, there is hope that one of Leeds’ best players will be back on the pitch among the fan-base.

And, for Phillips, if he is fit enough he needs to be involved in some capacity.

He said:

“I like Hernandez. A tricky player who can unlock the door like Krovinovic.

“He can just drop his shoulder and curl it in the bottom corner.

“But is he going to be the man to take Leeds over the line? It is a big ask. There is pressure on him.

“To have him back training is a big boost for Leeds though.

“Needs must and if he is 80 or 85 per cent fit you chuck him in. No one is ever 100 per cent fit when they walk over the white line.

“It might be a case of, “Give us your best hour and then we’ll bring you off.” And that be the case until the end of the season.”

The Verdict

Hernandez is a fine footballer and if he is fit enough to at least play a significant portion of the game, surely he will.

He’s one of the few that will be playing tomorrow that can really unlock a game and with his guile and class on the pitch, Leeds fans will feel as though they have a great chance of beating Fulham and giving their promotion hopes a real shot in the arm.

It’s Bielsa’s call of course, but plenty will be hoping that he decides that the Spaniard is ready for this huge clash at Elland Road.