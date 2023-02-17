Pundit offers Les Ferdinand insight concerning “under pressure” QPR figure

QPR currently sit 17th in the Championship standings and are without a second tier win since mid-December.

Managing just five points in their last 10 matches, the Rs are now just 10 points above the drop zone and are eight points from the play-off positions.

With some tough fixtures coming up whilst they still find themselves short of confidence, Neil Critchley will be hoping that his side are able to find some form again after recent difficulty.

Asked if Critchley is already under pressure at Loftus Road after two months in charge, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Les (Ferdinand) is not like that.

“He’s not a knee-jerk person. He’s very thoughtful and very considered in his approach.

“They have plummeted since Mick Beale left the club. I mean, they were looking at automatic promotion when Beale was there and now five points from nine games. 17th place in the league is not acceptable.

“So, he’s certainly going to come under pressure, but as I say, Les, he’s not that type of person. He deliberated over making the appointment and putting him in charge.

“But obviously would have expected to be higher up there in the table than where they are.”

The verdict

It has been a tough start for Critchley as Rs boss and confidence levels are evidently low within the camp at present.

Still possessing a squad that is able to turn things around and start cutting the gap from the play-off positions, it remains to be seen how the rest of the campaign plays out.

Critchley represents a long-term project for QPR and whilst the results have been poor and performances have been disappointing, the club hierarchy will have next year in mind.

Given how tight and competitive this Championship campaign is proving to be, they will not be giving up on the top six as an objective.