‘No surprise’ – Ex-manager makes Todd Cantwell transfer claim involving Leeds United

Alex McLeish has insisted that it would be a “sensational move” if Leeds United can complete the signing of Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks, with his future at Carrow Road up in the air ahead of the final fortnight of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old, who scored six goals in the Premier League last season, was left out of the squad as Norwich lost 1-0 to AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

It has been reported that Leeds have tabled a £15million bid for Cantwell, with personal terms also believed to have been agreed between the club and the player.

Speaking to Football Insider, Alex McLeish has insisted that Leeds would be pulling off a “sensational move” if they manage to acquire Cantwell’s signature.

He said: “No surprise that he’s going to move to a big club.

“I had a pal, we were kidding each other on every week, he said Man United should sign him – he’s a Man U fan – and I said I don’t know if he’s ready for Man United after one season in the Premier League.

“We can all see the quality of the guy, the enthusiasm of the fella, the confidence of him. He carries himself well and it’s no surprise for me if he comes back to the Premier League.

“It would be a sensational move for him if he is to get that Leeds move.”

Leeds are in the market for a new creative midfielder, after missing out on the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance.

The Verdict

Leeds to bring in more players before the end of the transfer window and bodies to their squad, and I think Cantwell would be a shrewd signing.

The 22-year-old did well in the Premier League last term, and will like he has more to offer, but it all depends on his work-rate.

As with any signing Leeds make, their success depends on whether they are fit enough to work under Marcelo Bielsa. If he can match the fitness, then he could be a success.