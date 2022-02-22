Pundit offers excited verdict on West Brom player update

Defender Dara O’Shea’s return to action will provide a major lift for West Brom, the club’s former striker Kevin Phillips has said.

O’Shea started the season in impressive form for the Baggies, scoring two goals in five appearances at the start of the campaign, while also impressing with his defensive duties.

But having sustained a fractured ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, O’Shea has spent the past six months or so on the sidelines.

However, the defender came off the bench during West Brom’s defeat at Sheffield United earlier this month, and it has been reported that he could now make his return to starting lineup against Middlesbrough this evening.

That it seems, is something that Phillips believes could have a significant impact for the Baggies going forward.

Speaking about O’Shea’s potential return to action for what is now Steve Bruce’s side, Phillips told West Brom News: “Yeah 100% [it’s a boost]. We know how consistent he was and what a good player he was and what a big miss.

“I know it’s been a long time but it doesn’t seem that long that he’s been out so it’s flown around, he’s come back so lets hope he comes back and can be the same player he was before he got injured because we know he’s a good player.

“Very consistent and that’s what you look for in your players, is consistency. He’s certainly a player that can do that so yeah that’ll be a big boost for Steve Bruce.”

Following their poor run of form that led to the sacking of Valerien Ismael, which has yet to improve since the appointment of Bruce, West Brom go into that clash with ‘Boro 11th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

You certainly get the feeling that O’Shea’s return will provide a welcome lift for West Brom.

The defender was in outstanding form prior to his injury, so you do get the feeling that bringing him back into the fold could offer a boost to the Baggies’ on-field performances.

Indeed, as a popular player following his recent efforts, his return also ought to increase the morale of the club’s fans, after what has been a hugely frustrating period.

This therefore, could be an important turning point early in Bruce’s West Brom career, after what has been a disappointing start to his time in charge at The Hawthorns.