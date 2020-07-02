Pundit namechecks eight-assist ace as potential Pablo Hernandez replacement at Leeds United

Noel Whelan has identified Emiliano Buendia as a potential long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez at Leeds United.

Buendia has been an influential player for Norwich City since joining from Getafe last season, and is likely to be a player in demand this summer.

The Argentine midfielder scored eight goals and produced 17 assists for the Canaries last term, as they romped their way towards the Sky Bet Championship title.

This season, the 23-year-old has registered eight assists, as Daniel Farke’s side continue to battle relegation and attempt to survive the drop from the Premier League.

Read Norwich have recently claimed that Leeds have made enquiries for Buendia, as the Whites gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan has identified Buendia as a potential long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez, who is approaching the latter stages of his playing career at the age of 35.

Hernandez has been an absolute revelation since joining Leeds in 2016, scoring 33 goals in adding 36 assists in 152 games for the Whites, and he has been influential under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.

Whelan said: “He could be the man to replace Pablo long-term but I am sure Orta will be looking at many options.

“There will be a number of players considered for that number 10 position to give Pablo the help he needs to get through a season. He is going to need help. He will not be able to play every game at the top level.

“Buendia has done very well at Norwich. It is a crucial position, number 10, whoever plays there is your Diego Maradona. They have to be creative, score goals, take set pieces – he is your ace in the pack.

“In the Premier League you need a real magician in there. Someone like Pablo but a bit younger.”

The Verdict

It will be a blow for Leeds when Hernandez leaves Elland Road as he has been absolutely fantastic since joining the club.

But, the arrival of Buendia would soften the blow, I feel, as he is a huge talent who has very similar attributes to Hernandez.

He would slot right into Leeds’ team and he’s only 23, so he has plenty of years ahead of him to develop and improve as a player.