Pundit makes West Brom transfer claim

Former West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has told Football Insider that he expects Robert Snodgrass to quit the club in the new year.

This follows reports recently that the 34-year-old had been placed on the transfer list by the Baggies, with Valerien Ismael said to no longer see the veteran midfielder as a part of his plans moving forwards at the Hawthorns.

Snodgrass has made seven appearances for Albion this term across all competitions and has done well to bounce back from the surgery that he had on his back to cure a long term injury problem.

Now Campbell has had his say on the player’s situation, with the ex-striker stating the following recently:

“If Snodgrass wants to leave then Ismael will give his spot to someone else.

“I don’t know whether there has been a bust-up. It would be wrong of me to say there has been.

“Snodgrass is a quality player though. If there is no future for him at West Brom he will have an opportunity to go and play elsewhere.”

Quiz: 30 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 What club does Ben Foster play for now? Bournemouth West Ham Watford Southampton

The Scot was left out of the club’s last matchday squad entirely and it now appears that his future could lie away from the Hawthorns moving forwards.

Snodgrass is due to see his current contract expire come the summer of next year.

The Verdict

This would be a tough end to the player’s career with the Baggies but in the end it appears that the manager has decided that he doesn’t fit into his plans.

Given that Snodgrass is now well into his mid-30s, it is fair to say that many people would have expected him to depart at the end of the season anyway.

He has now been given a chance to find a new club in January and as a result of that there is sure to be interest from teams both in England and abroad.

This move could also see the Baggies look to bring in a direct replacement in midfield when the window opens.