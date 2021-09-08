Pundit makes West Brom transfer admission following recent events

Former West Bromwich Albion Striker Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on the club for acting quickly to sign Kean Bryan yesterday, during a recent interview with Football Insider.

Bryan signed on the dotted line at the Hawthorns yesterday and in the process became Valerien Ismael’s sixth new signing of the season as Albion look to put together a squad that is capable of achieving automatic promotion.

The centre back certainly joins the club at the right time, with it recently being revealed that his new teammate Dara O’Shea is set to be out injured for up to six months with an ankle fracture in what is a defensive blow for the Baggies.

Now Campbell has given his thoughts on the addition of Bryan, as he stated the following recently:

“I think he is another good signing, especially on a free. It makes a lot of sense.

“The board deserve praise for acting that quickly. They have been working quick since Valerien Ismael came in. They are not messing around and that is so important.”

20 quiz questions about West Brom’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Are West Brom currently averaging more than 2.5 PPG? Yes No

Bryan was only afforded 15 appearances across all competitions by his former club Sheffield United last season and having not had a pre season, may take a while to get back to full match fitness.

However there is still a chance that the centre back could be involved in some capacity this weekend as the Baggies play host to Millwall at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

It’s hard not to agree with Campbell on this one, as the club’s board really has done a great job to support Ismael with his vision of how to take the team forward.

Bryan is a player who suits their style of play and is sure to be a good asset moving forwards as the fixtures begin to pile up over the winter period.

His versatility also means that he can slot in at left back or even in midfield when required, so all in all it’s a really clever signing.

It now remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to get some minutes on the weekend.