Former West Brom striker Kevin Campbell has called on players in Carlos Corberan’s squad to ‘step up’ after Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips were ruled out with injuries.

The Baggies have been transformed under the Spanish coach, who has taken them from the relegation zone to ninth in the table, with Albion five points away from the play-offs ahead of the run-in, whilst they have a game in hand on most of their rivals around them.

Therefore, it promises to be an exciting but nervy end to the campaign for all connected to the club, as they look to secure a return to the Premier League. However, Albion’s hopes haven’t been helped by injuries to the wide duo, with Diangana set to miss the rest of the campaign, and Phillips is unlikely to feature until the play-offs at best.

That has left Corberan short on depth in those wide positions, and Campbell told West Brom News that it is problematic for the boss.

“It’s a big blow, a big blow. They are two very important players. But, they’ve got a very good squad, they’ve got a big squad so somebody else has to be able to step up. Look where they’ve come from. They’ve come from near the bottom all the way into contention. I think these are the moments where the big players stand up.”

Corberan’s side face a huge game after the international break, as they welcome a Millwall side that currently occupy the final play-off place to The Hawthorns, looking to close the gap. Albion will be encouraged by their fantastic record on their own patch under the ex-Huddersfield chief, as they’ve won nine of the 11 home games played, and are unbeaten in ten.

The verdict

This is a fair assessment from Campbell as whilst Albion have a good squad, you never want to lose two similar players at the same time. These issues mean Corberan isn’t going to be able to rotate as much as he would’ve wanted.

But, these things happen in football, and you can be sure that the boss won’t be using it as an excuse. More importantly, he will still feel he has more than enough quality at his disposal to get results.

Now, all focus will be on Millwall, with Albion really needing to pick up maximum points if they are to make the top six this season.

