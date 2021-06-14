Pundit makes West Brom managerial claim over 49-y/o candidate

Danny Mills believes that Derek McInnes would be an ‘underwhelming’ appointment for West Brom after the former player expressed his interest in the vacancy.

Albion’s search for Sam Allardyce’s successor has been chaotic, with Chris Wilder’s arrival blocked by the owner Guochuan Lai despite having support from key figures at The Hawthorns. Then, a deal for David Wagner appeared to be close before he opted to join BSC Young Boys.

As a result, the Baggies find themselves back to square one, but it was revealed over the past few days that McInnes was keen on the role.

Even though the Scotsman did a good job with Aberdeen over the years, Mills explained to Football Insider that the 49-year-old wouldn’t exactly be the most exciting appointment.

“He’s not a big name in any way shape or form. He’s not seriously inspiring in terms of prowess and records. He may well be a very good coach. On the face of it, you would say it’s a little bit underwhelming.”

McInnes does have experience in England after an unsuccessful spell with Bristol City from 2011.

The verdict

You can understand Mills’ point here, because whilst McInnes did well at Aberdeen on the whole, the past year or so was a struggle and his time with the Robins would be a worry, even if they had off-field issues back then.

But, it’s unfair for Mills to say he isn’t a big name. Ultimately, that doesn’t matter, as Albion need the right boss, whether it’s a high-profile figure or not.

It will be interesting to see who Albion do turn to, but as more and more names drop out of the race, the chances of McInnes taking over increase.

