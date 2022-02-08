Pundit makes transfer prediction as Tottenham figures watch recent Nottingham Forest game

Former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson is not surprised the club are looking at Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence, although he’s sure they won’t have a free run at the pair in the summer.

Both are currently at Nottingham Forest, with Brennan Johnson having come through the ranks at the City Ground, whilst full-back Spence is on loan from Middlesbrough.

The duo have been outstanding in recent weeks and it was reported that Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici went to watch the youngsters as Forest beat Leicester City in the FA Cup over the weekend.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson was full of praise for the players, as he revealed he expects a transfer scramble for Spence and Johnson.

“Two very exciting young players. I suspect Spurs will have competition from a lot of clubs. I’m sure Paratici was one of many sporting directors, mangers, scouts and recruitment officers at the game watching those two players because they’ve got a big future ahead of them.

“They were both brilliant again at the weekend. It won’t be easy to sign them. There will be a lot of competition in the summer.”

Did these 26 ex-Nottingham Forest players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Lewis McGugan More Less

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Robinson’s assessment here as anyone who has seen Spence and Johnson play this season will recognise that they are destined to play at a high level.

That’s why they are always linked with moves away, and it’s why Paratici is monitoring the pair for Spurs.

Pleasingly for Forest though, nothing can happen until the summer, so the only focus for the two players will be on helping the Reds to the Premier League, which is a real possibility.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.