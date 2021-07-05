Pundit makes transfer claim over former Sheffield United man involving Rangers and Celtic

Former Aberdeen striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Celtic will be annoyed if Rangers beat them to the signing of former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram this summer.

As reported on Monday morning by The Scottish Sun, the Gers are said to be in talks to sign the 27-year-old free agent after he recently departed Bramall Lane for pastures new.

Lundstram departed Sheffield United after becoming a key player for the Steel City club and will now be looking to make a step up by securing a move to Ibrox in the near future.

Speaking recently on the speculation, Whelan was quick to claim that he thinks Celtic will be annoyed if their rivals do indeed bring Lundstram to the club, as he stated the following on the matter:

“He can enhance Rangers’ squad in a really positive way. That’s all you’re looking to do when you have been rebuilding like Rangers have.

“It’s huge. Celtic will be looking across at them and thinking ‘should we have gone for him?’.”

Despite being aware for quite some time that Lundstram wasn’t going to sign a new deal to stay at Bramall Lane, the Blades still played the midfielder regularly and as a result he ended up making 32 appearances across all competitions over the course of the season just gone.

Never the less, Sheffield United will be disappointed that they haven’t been able to get a fee for a player who has given them so much over the past few years.

The Verdict

Many people at Sheffield United had been expecting Lundstram’s departure for quite some time, and to many it will come as no surprise that he is attracting interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Rangers will be acquiring a player who has been at the top of his game in recent years and there is an argument that he probably should’ve chosen to move to another Premier League side instead.

He will be a big miss for the Blades moving forwards because of the energy he possesses and Slavisa Jokanovic will do well to replace him this summer.

Overall this saga has ended amicably and many people will be watching with interest to see if the 27-year-old does indeed get his big move to Ibrox or not in the near future.