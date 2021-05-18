Pundit makes transfer claim over EFL hitman amidst Celtic and Rangers interest

Former Leeds United and Aberdeen forward Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Celtic need to move quickly to sign Siriki Dembele from Peterborough United in order to prevent Rangers from stealing in for the 24-year-old.

The Scottish clubs are just two of a plethora of potential sides that want to sign the skillful forward this summer and both are expected to vy for his signature over the next few months.

Peterborough’s Director of Football, Barry Fry, recently admitted that he doesn’t expect the player to sign a new deal with the recently promoted Sky Bet League One club and stated that Posh’s policy is to transfer list any player that has refused a new contract once they are into the final year of their existing one.

This has only sent the rumour mill into overdrive with regards to Dembele’s future, with Whelan now offering his thoughts on the situation involving Celtic:

“There’s no doubt they need new strikers in there.

“If you can get a player on the cheap who is a good standard and will do very well in the Scottish Premiership, it’s a no brainer.

“But they have to get a manager in there to get a deal done as quickly as possible.

“Goalscorers don’t hang around too long and god forbid you don’t want Rangers swooping in there and beating you.”

Dembele notched up 13 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Posh and currently has a contract with the club until the summer of 2022 as he weighs up his future under Darren Ferguson and co.

The Verdict

It is appearing all the more likely that Peterborough will cash in on Dembele over the next few months as it has been made by Fry’s recent comments that the player sees his future away from London Road.

Celtic and Rangers appear set to battle for his signature and that is only a factor that will play into the newly promoted League One club’s hands as they look to start a bidding war between the two rivals.

Neither club is likely to want to lose out in the race for the 24-year-old and as a result of this, we could well see some big money being thrown in the direction of the Posh.

They hold all the cards and I think this is a saga which could go on for a good while yet.