Pundit makes transfer claim over current Swansea City player

Alan Hutton believes that ‘top clubs’ will be taking a keen interest in Freddie Woodman after his impressive displays for Swansea City this season.

The keeper has been a stand-out performer for the Welsh side in what has been a very successful season, with Steve Cooper’s side preparing for a play-off final next week.

Woodman’s only focus right now will be that game, but he could have a call to make on his future in the summer if he isn’t the Magpies number one.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton claimed there will be a lot of potential takers if he is available for a transfer.

“After having such a good season and playing, he’ll want to continue that. So Newcastle have a big decision because there will be plenty of top clubs looking at him after his recent displays.

“He’s always the first one to react and to me, that’s the sign of a good goalkeeper. He’s made his mind up early and done what was necessary. Woodman has had an amazing season.”

A return to Swansea would only seem possible if they do secure promotion.

The verdict

It’s going to be a very big summer for Woodman because he is going to want to play every week and it may not be possible at Newcastle.

As Hutton says, he has shown with Swansea that he is an extremely talented keeper, whilst he is still young, so it’s inevitable that there will be plenty of interest in him.

Of course, his only focus right now is on winning promotion with Swansea, and if that happens then a return to Wales next season can’t be ruled out.

