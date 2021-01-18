Pundit makes transfer claim involving Watford and West Ham United

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has told Football Insider that he believes Watford’s Ismaila Sarr would be a great signing for West Ham this month as they look to replace Sebastien Haller.

The Hammers recently sanctioned the departure of Haller to Ajax, meaning that the East London side are now looking to sign a new forward during the current window.

Having drawn up a list of potential replacements, it now seems that the Premier League side have narrowed it down to two names with the Athletic stating that the club are now in talks with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, whilst their interest in Sarr has been mooted for a while now.

Speaking about the club’s pursuit of a new attacker, Robinson quickly made a case for the Watford man to join the Hammers this month:

“I’m still very surprised that Haller has gone for half of what the club paid for him but I am not surprised that he has left. It does not make any business sense.

“But the system that David Moyes wants to play and how he wants to play, Haller did not fit into that. The club have accepted that and cut their losses. In a way, they have backed the manager by selling a player. They have sold him on the basis that he does not fit David Moyes’ system.

“It would be great business if they can get Sarr in to replace him. They will want somebody in before the transfer deadline so we can expect to hear West Ham announce some business very soon.”

Sarr has been in fine form for the Hornets this term, notching up four goals and two assists whilst being used from a wide position by first Vladimir Ivic and now Xisco Munoz.

The Verdict

From a Watford point of view this is a case of more of the same, with the aforementioned player having long been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road this season.

They are very much in the driving seat on this one as any team willing to take Sarr off their hands will have to pay a sizeable fee due to his contract expiring in 2024.

The forward has shown great focus this term and has appeared unfazed by the constant speculation linking him with a move away, underlining how important he has been to Watford’s cause.

Holding onto Sarr will be viewed as a priority this month and unless a club stumps up the fee that Watford want for their star man, he won’t be going anywhere.