Pundit makes transfer claim involving Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley has told This is Futbol that he thinks Joe Worrall could leave the club if they don’t address their current form.

The Reds have so far failed to have picked up a win in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season and as a result their manager Chris Hughton has come under increasing scrutiny heading into today’s game against Cardiff City at the City Ground.

Meanwhile Worrall has been strongly linked with a move away from the club this summer and could well leave in January if the right offer comes forward from a club in the Premier League.

Now Crossley has claimed that the centre back could well move away from the club if they don’t address their current predicament at this early stage of the season:

“If it’s a poor season, these players are going to be on their way because he’s a good player, he’s going to be a top, top player. I actually walked past him one day when I went down to watch a Forest game, and I knew he was tall, but I didn’t realise he was that big!”

Quiz: Are each of these 18 celebrities a Nottingham Forest supporter or not?

1 of 18 Sue Perkins Yes No

Worrall has been with Forest for the entirety of his career to date, apart from heading out on loan to Dagenham and Redbridge and Rangers and has so far given no indication that he would like to leave the club.

With the defender having another three years left to run on his current contract at the City Ground, any interested clubs will have to pay a premium to snare him away from Trentside.

The Verdict

The worry for Forest will be that if Worrall leaves, others may wish to follow him out the door, which would be a far from ideal situation.

Still aged just 24, the defender is already a big presence in the dressing room and on the training ground and would be a huge lost, no matter when/if he departs.

Forest would of course demand a big fee for the player but realistically it may well be down to him to put in a transfer request to get his move to the top flight.

However he is a Nottingham man born and bred and would probably be unwilling to rock the boat at the club that has given him so much in his career.