Pundit makes transfer claim involving Middlesbrough and Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke

Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Crossley has bemoaned the fact that Boro were not able to secure a move for Sheffield United attacker Oliver Burke towards the end of the transfer window.

Burke faced an uncertain future in the final days of the summer transfer window, with Middlesbrough having reportedly been interested in sorting out a deal with Sheffield United for his services.

While Blackburn Rovers are also reported to have made a late attempt to bring Burke to Ewood Park on a loan deal before that transfer ultimately failed to materialise.

That leaves Burke now needing to try and convince Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic to put him back into his thoughts for regular starts in the Championship until January at least.

Warnock was at least able to strengthen his attacking options before the window came to a close with Andraz Sporar having arrived on a loan deal from Sporting CP.

Speaking to the Transfer Tavern though Crossley suggested that Middlesbrough could have missed a trick by not managing to secure a move for Burke.

He said: “He’s still a young lad and he needs to be playing football. Maybe a loan spell at Middlesbrough could’ve been the answer, which would’ve been good for Middlesbrough.

“He’s a good player, got loads of pace, loads of power. He’s definitely a talented player. He’s got pace to burn.”

The verdict

Burke could have added a lot of the attributes that Warnock wants to see from his forward players if he had arrived at Middlesbrough before the transfer window came to an end.

However, Boro will be more than content to have secured the signature of Sporar. The Sporting CP loanee is more of a natural goal scorer than Burke and therefore he might be able to add more to the side in terms of end product than the Sheffield United forward would have done.

Having said that, Burke does still have something to offer and it is a shame to see his potential not really being fulfilled at Sheffield United. It does seem that he might be available to sign in January unless his situation at Bramall Lane changes between now and then.

Therefore, this is a transfer that Middlesbrough might even be able to revisit in the winter window. Warnock will not be too disappointed to have missed out on Burke though you would not have thought.