Pundit makes transfer claim involving Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien and Leeds United

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has told Football Insider that he expects Leeds United to go back in for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien in January after failing to sign him this summer.

The 22-year-old was long linked with a move to Elland Road in order to sign up with Marcelo Bielsa’s side, however the Whites saw their approach ultimately knocked back on the Terriers, with Victor Orta telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that the two club’s could not agree on a valuation of the player.

O’Brien is now into the final 12 months of his current contract at Huddersfield, however the Sky Bet Championship side do have the option to extend that deal by a further year if they choose to activate the option.

Now Campbell has given his views on the situation involving O’Brien’s future as he stated the following recently:

“Sometimes these transfers are to fatten your squad up. The player might not go into the starting 11 straight away.

“£8 million to fatten the squad when Leeds actually have players who can do a job, maybe it wasn’t the priority.

“Maybe they will bide their time and return for him in January.”

The midfielder has already been in fine form for the Terriers so far this campaign and has already notched up one goal to his name as he continues to be a positive influence on the side.

Huddersfield are due to be back in league action on the 11th September as they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to take on an in form Stoke City side.

The Verdict

The Terriers will be all too aware that they will one day have to think about selling O’Brien but at present they appear relaxed about the speculation.

He is still under contract at the club and they have the option to extend his deal by a further year if they choose to do so.

By that notion everything is in their hands and that will be a position that they will wish to keep for as long as possible.

They have had a great start to the campaign and O’Brien has been key to that, so they will be hoping that the midfielder can focus on matters on the pitch rather than off it moving forwards.