Pundit makes transfer claim as Sheffield United rival Rangers for EFL attacker

Kevin Campbell insists that Jonson Clarke-Harris would join Rangers over Sheffield United if the two clubs firm up their interest in the Peterborough man this summer.

The Posh striker has been superb in League One this season, scoring 28 goals in 42 games to leave Darren Ferguson’s side on the verge of automatic promotion.

However, even if they do go up, Peterborough will have a tough task to keep Clarke-Harris, and it has been suggested that the recently relegated Blades were hoping to beat the Scottish champions to signing the 26-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider though, Campbell made it clear that he believes Rangers would be the preferred destination for the former Rotherham man.

“Rangers are a more attractive proposition than Sheffield United. There is no doubt about that in my mind. He would have the opportunity to play Champions League football next season. Let’s not forget they are one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“That is a big draw and so is playing for Steven Gerrard. I have no doubt that he would choose Rangers over Sheffield United.”

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Campbell’s assessment as the opportunity to play in Europe in particular is one that will hugely appeal to Clarke-Harris.

That’s not a criticism of Sheffield United, but there is a lot of work that needs doing at Bramall Lane, mainly bringing in a new boss.

Ultimately though, there will be more than these two clubs keeping tabs on Clarke-Harris, with his remarkable goalscoring season meaning it could be a battle to land his signature.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.