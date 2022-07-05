Pundit makes transfer claim as Nottingham Forest linked with swoop for Huddersfield Town duo

Former Nottingham Forest striker Kevin Campbell has urged the club to complete deals for Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien.

The Reds have been very busy in the transfer market since winning promotion to the Premier League, but Steve Cooper is expected to make many more additions before the deadline.

And, reports have suggested that left wing-back Toffolo and energetic midfielder O’Brien are on the radar of the East Midlands outfit.

It remains to be seen whether the moves happen but Campbell told Football Insider that the pair have the ability to make the step up.

“I think they would be good signings. They are two players that the Steve Cooper knows. Forest have done some good business to strengthen that squad. You have to remember, last season they were playing with quite a few loan players.

“We will not know how good the signings are until the season kicks off. Good Championship players can sometimes come into the Premier League and take it by storm but not always.”

Huddersfield would be reluctant to lose the pair, who were both key as they reached the play-off final last season before losing to Cooper’s side.

The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

The verdict

You can imagine that Terriers fans are not looking forward to the next few weeks as the speculation builds about two key players.

The reality is that money will talk and if Forest stump up the cash then the deals can be done, and, as Campbell says, they would be smart signings for the newly-promoted side.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and the Huddersfield recruitment team will need to have replacements lined up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.