Pundit makes transfer claim as Norwich City consider swoop for Celtic man

Kevin Campbell doesn’t believe that Kristoffer Ajer will be tempted to swap Celtic for Norwich City.

The Norwegian international has been influential for the Bhoys during their remarkable period of dominance in Scottish football, which included an unprecedented quadruple treble, until Rangers ended that by winning the league this season.

And, with his contract up in the summer of 2022, there are doubts about Ajer’s long-term future, with the Scottish Sun claiming that the Canaries want to sign the defender following their promotion to the Premier League.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell is not convinced that a move to Carrow Road will appeal to the player, who he feels could command a better club if he does decide to go.

“A move to Norwich could be tempting but he is at a huge club in Celtic. Is that a step up? I’m not so sure it is. I do not think he would make that move if it was offered to him in all honesty.

“If he was available this summer other clubs would be interested, bigger clubs. We will have to watch this space and see because he is a great player who will no doubt have many admirers across Europe.”

Did Norwich City ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Chris Martin Yes No

The verdict

This is slightly harsh to Norwich because whilst they are a small club by top-flight standards, they have shown they are a fantastic option for players who want to develop and kick-on.

Daniel Farke is a coach who keeps improving players, so working under him and playing in the Premier League is going to appeal to Ajer.

With his Celtic contract running down, the centre-back is going to have a big decision to make if a reasonable offer is made to the Glasgow giants.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.