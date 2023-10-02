Highlights Leeds United may not be able to afford to send Joe Gelhardt out on loan in January due to a potential lack of depth, according to former goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Gelhardt's lack of goals this season can be forgiven due to his limited playing time in the Championship.

Whether Leeds strengthen their forward department in January could determine Gelhardt's future.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Whites may not be able to afford to send Joe Gelhardt out on loan in January, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The West Yorkshire side have used Gelhardt this season following their relegation to the Championship, with the former Wigan Athletic man making seven appearances in all competitions this term.

Five of these appearances came in the league - but he scored his only goal of the season so far in the Carabao Cup - managing to get himself on the scoresheet against Shrewsbury Town.

He has only made two starts in the second tier this term though, so his lack of goals this season can perhaps be forgiven.

Having already adapted to the second tier from his time at Sunderland though, spending the second half of last term on loan with the Black Cats, he will be expected to score more goals between now and the end of the season.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Elland Road beyond January.

What is the current state of play in Leeds United's striker department?

At the time of writing, Patrick Bamford has only just returned to action and it may take him a while before he's ready to start a game, despite coming off the bench against Southampton on Saturday.

Georginio Rutter can operate there and so can Joel Piroe - but the latter has been used in an attacking midfield role by Daniel Farke and he could potentially be utilised there for the remainder of the campaign.

Mateo Joseph is another option - but Sonny Perkins isn't with the youngster joining Oxford United on loan.

With this in mind, the Whites could potentially benefit from bringing in one more forward during the January window, even if Gelhardt remains at Elland Road.

What did Paul Robinson say about Joe Gelhardt?

Although Robinson believes Leeds would ideally want to send him out on loan, they may be forced to keep him to ensure they have enough depth.

He said: "I don’t think the manager can afford to [send him on loan].

"The playoffs are probably a minimum aim for Leeds this year, but they’re looking for an automatic promotion place.

"Look at the squad, we know that Patrick Bamford’s injury record isn’t great over the last 18 to 24 months or so.

"Look at the players that are playing like Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. If one of those two or both were to get injured, he’s gonna need someone like Joe Gelhardt."

Should Leeds United loan out Joe Gelhardt in January?

It all depends on whether Leeds add another striker or two to their squad during the January window.

The one bad thing about the summer window from their perspective is the fact they didn't generate too much money in player sales and that will limit the amount they are able to spend in January.

With this in mind, they may need to sell a first-teamer to fund a move for another forward or use the loan or free-agent markets.

However, clubs may be unwilling to loan their player to Leeds if they aren't going to start him regularly and there's a limited amount of options in the free-agent market.

With this in mind, Leeds may prefer to just keep Gelhardt and that's why they shouldn't loan him out as things stand.