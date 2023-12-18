Highlights Jack Harrison's non-committal stance on his future at Leeds United is understandable due to various scenarios that could unfold before the end of the season, according to the view of Paul Robinson.

Who gets promoted, survives and relegated could determine the winger's future.

Harrison is taking the right stance on his future because of different scenarios that could happen.

Paul Robinson has admitted that he understands why Jack Harrison is non-committal about his future at Leeds United at this point, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

Harrison managed to secure a loan move to Everton in the summer along with some of the Whites' other key players.

This was a real blow for Leeds, who would have either been hoping to hold on to these players or sell them for a decent profit, but contract clauses allowed some to make a temporary exit.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Thankfully for the club, they managed to bring in some excellent additions during the summer and this has allowed them to mount a promotion push.

Currently sitting in third place, they are quite a few points adrift of Leicester City and Ipswich Town, but are still in the promotion mix.

If they are promoted at the end of this term, that could boost the Whites' chances of keeping Harrison, with the winger's contract at Elland Road not expiring until the summer of 2026.

Robinson on Harrison's Leeds United future: "So many different situations that could happen"

Harrison has told Sky Sports that he would assess his future after the end of the season, when he returns to Elland Road.

Robinson understands why he has taken this stance, saying: "If Leeds stay in the Championship I don’t think there’s a conversation, there’s a conversation about, ‘Is it Everton or is it somewhere else?’.

"There will be a lot of Premier League suitors for him. It’s only an option or a discussion to have if Leeds come into the Premier League, then it’s between the player and the club.

"If Leeds are in the Premier League then Jack Harrison’s value will be more than it is now as Leeds are a selling, Championship club. If he leaves with Leeds in the Championship then the value will be a lot less.

"So I can understand why he’s non-committal because there’s a lot of scenarios to unfold before the end of the season and he probably can’t give you an honest answer.

"He’s probably not spoken to the new manager and doesn’t know where he’d fit in, if he’d fit in, or whether the manager would want him, whether he fits into his style. There’s so many different situations that could happen."

Jack Harrison is right to take his current stance on his Leeds United future

Harrison doesn't know what will happen to both the Toffees and the Whites - and this is why he's right to take his current stance.

Sean Dyche's side have done very well to get themselves out of the drop zone but whether they can continue to thrive remains to be seen.

You would probably back them to avoid relegation now though - and that means a permanent switch to Merseyside could be a good option for the winger.

Leeds could also end in the top flight - and if they do - staying at Elland Road could be a good call for now.

Who gets promoted, survives and relegated will probably determine his future - and it's unclear what will happen.