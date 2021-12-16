Pundit makes transfer admission involving West Brom and Newcastle United

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carlton Palmer has told GiveMeSport that he believes Newcastle United are unlikely to sell Dwight Gayle to the Baggies next month.

The striker previously had a fruitful stint with Albion a few years back and has been linked with a return to the Hawthorns ever since after failing to nail down a starting spot at St James’ Park under Steve Bruce and now more recently, Eddie Howe.

Gayle is said to be of great interest to the Baggies again, however it has also been suggested that Nottingham Forest are in the race for his signature as well as the new year approaches.

However Howe has recently admitted that he feels Gayle is still part of his plans and now Palmer has given his views on the situation involving the striker:

“The last time he was there he scored 24 goals and they missed out in the play-offs, but Eddie Howe has said that he’s still in their plans and I would think that Newcastle have got a plan A and a plan B.

“Plan A would obviously be survival, a plan B would be they get relegated, so I don’t think you’re going to sell a player who’s proven to have scored 24 goals in that league, in the Championship. You’ve got a player on your doorstep to fire you back to the Premier League, so I don’t think they’re selling.”

As rightly mentioned by the pundit, Gayle scored a remarkable 24 goals during a previous loan spell that he had with Albion back in the 2018/19 season and would surely jump at the chance to make a return to the Midlands.

Gayle currently has three years left to run on his Newcastle United contract at the time of writing.

The Verdict

It is well known that the Baggies will almost certainly be in the market for a new striker when the January transfer window and it is fair to say that there won’t be many others available who are as good as Gayle.

He proved during his last spell with the club that he can help them to get close to achieving their objectives and perhaps he feels that he has unfinished business at the Hawthorns.

Whether Newcastle would be willing to let him go at this stage of the campaign remains to be seen however as he does provide good back up for the likes of Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the new year.