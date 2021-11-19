Pundit makes transfer admission involving Middlesbrough and Arsenal ace

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has admitted to Football Insider that he could see Folarin Balogun joining Middlesbrough on loan in January.

The striker has only made three first team appearances for the Gunners this term and is said to be open to making a loan move away from the club in the new year as he searches for a fresh start.

Whilst it was recently reported by the Sun’s Alan Nixon on Twitter that Boro are one of several clubs that have targeted a temporary move for the highly rated 20-year-old.

Now Campbell has had his say on the future of the player as he stated the following recently:

“I’m sure Balogun will go out on loan.

“A move to Middlesbrough would be good for all parties.

“When Wilder was at Sheffield United he wanted him on loan. Of course, Wilder has moved club now.

“Balogun needs game time. He needs to be playing and learning his trade playing first team football.”

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Valley Parade Yes No

Despite not making much of an impact for the first team this season, Balogun has been in fine form for Arsenal’s under-23s, scoring 10 goals in his first eight Premier League 2 appearances.

The striker signed a new contract with the North London outfit back in April of this year, which sees him tied to the Gunners until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

Wilder has shown a tendency in the past to play with two strikers up top and bringing in a player of Balogun’s quality would help him to do that combined with the players that he already has at his disposal.

Andraz Sporar has impressed for Boro so far, whilst Josh Coburn and Uche Ikpeazu have contributed in small bursts, so really the side from the North East could do with another frontman to add extra competition.

In addition to this, it would also allow Duncan Watmore to play in his more favoured position out on the flanks as opposed to as a makeshift centre forward option.

In short, signing Balogun would open up a lot more tactical possibilities for Boro moving forwards.