Pundit makes transfer admission involving Fulham, Man United and Liverpool

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho should reject the advances of Manchester United and join Liverpool this summer.

This comes in the wake of recent reports that the Red Devils are attempting to hijack their arch rival’s bid to sign the talented attacking midfielder this summer.

Carvalho was said to be hours away from completing a move to Anfield back on deadline day in January before he saw talks collapse between his current and potential future club.

As a result he has remained at Craven Cottage with the Sky Bet Championship side and is now being linked with other potential suitors, however Whelan has now stated that he must reject a move to Old Trafford and continue with his planned move to Liverpool instead:

“If I was Carvalho, I’d much rather play for Liverpool than Man United – that’s just how it is.

“There are a lot of deep-rooted problems at Man United which need to be resolved, and that starts at the top.”

Carvalho has been in sparkling form for Fulham this season, racking up an impressive eight goals and five assists across all competitions for the Whites.

His contract with the club is due to expire this summer, meaning he will leave for nothing.

The Verdict

If you look at this whole saga from a Fulham perspective, it is fair to say that they probably just want to see the back of it as soon as possible.

Carvalho has made it clear that he wants to move on and if everyone involved had got their way, he would be playing for Liverpool right now.

Unfortunately it fell through and he has been nothing but professional ever since, which is a credit to him at such a young age.

He’ll no doubt be looking to sign off with the club by getting them promoted so that he can leave on a high.