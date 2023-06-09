Former England international Paul Robinson believes Illan Meslier could be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur if he comes in alongside an experienced, accomplished stopper like Jan Oblak, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

TEAMtalk believes Spurs could potentially be in the race for the Frenchman this summer, with Ange Postecoglou needing to strengthen quite a few areas of his squad in his quest to guide the North London outfit to a respectable league position at the end of next season.

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeping department

Hugo Lloris has announced that he's keen to leave Spurs this summer - and this may not come as a real shock considering the France international has spent so long at the club and may benefit from testing himself in a different setting.

His contract in the English capital doesn't expire until the summer of 2024 - but a move can't be ruled out and if they do sanction a switch - Spurs will be on the prowl for a new first-choice keeper.

Fraser Forester's deal doesn't expire until 2024 either but he isn't getting any younger and it will be interesting to see how many keepers Postecoglou's side will target during the upcoming window.

What did Paul Robinson say about Illan Meslier?

Although pundit Robinson hinted that he doesn't want Meslier as Spurs' first-choice stopper, he did claim that the Leeds man would be a good addition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He said: "I think if you’re going to build as well – Illan Meslier. You need to carry two top-class goalkeepers, an area Tottenham could address.

"Meslier has had a rough end to the season but that doesn’t take away his quality.

"That was all about confidence which he was lacking. He’s a quality young goalkeeper. Somebody like him alongside an experienced professional like Oblak would be a good addition."

Is Paul Robinson right?

Ideally, Spurs would have brought in a young keeper a while ago and treated them as Lloris' long-term successor.

But they have failed to do so and that's a big shame, although Meslier could still be a very good option for Spurs considering he's still young but has a decent amount of Premier League experience under his belt.

A goalkeeping department of Oblak and Meslier would be excellent and although the former would be the number-one stopper, the latter could easily challenge him for a starting spot, something that could push up both of their performance levels.

Having this level of competition could be key to Tottenham's success in the coming seasons, with standards needing to be raised considerably if they want to be competing in Europe again anytime soon.

At 23, Meslier could easily stay in the game another 10 or 15 years, so he could be an excellent long-term asset at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.