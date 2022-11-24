Pundit makes surprising comparison involving Reading’s Shane Long and Liverpool man after World Cup game

Kevin Doyle believes that a young Shane Long had similarities to Darwin Nunez after watching the Uruguayan in their 0-0 World Cup opener against South Korea.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the South Americans who created little but the good work they did do often came from the Liverpool forward, who was operating out wide at times.

Yet, he was also very wasteful on occasions and missed the opportunities that did come his way.

And, speaking to RTE, as quoted by Balls.ie, Doyle explained why Nunez’s game reminded him of former teammate and current Royals striker Long.

“Shane Long was very raw when he was younger. I remember him coming to Reading, he brought raw pace but he needed help and coaching. He got the coaching, but I’d say if he had got more football coaching when he was younger he would have had the ability to be a really, really top player. He was a top player anyway, but to get to the very, very top.

“He was one I saw sort of like Nunez. He was raw, maybe a couple of chances needed, but when you have that pace you have half a chance. If you have that and you’re willing to be coached and learn, Nunez looks like he is. When I was with Shane Long, he was that type of player as well.”

The verdict

It might seem a bold claim but you can understand the point that Doyle is making here, as it’s clear that Nunez does need to work on aspects of his game, particularly technically.

Of course, you would think he has a much higher ceiling than the former Ireland international but Long was another who had the physical attributes but lacked that bit of quality at times, even if he did have a great career.

Liverpool will be pleased with how Nunez has started his career at Anfield though and will hope he blossoms into a world-class talent.

