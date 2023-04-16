Pundit Sam Parkin believes Luton Town have surprised everyone again this season, speaking on the ITV EFL Highlights Show.

After experiencing disappointment in the play-off semi-finals last season, losing narrowly to Huddersfield Town, it was unclear whether they would be able to bounce back and finish in a similar position.

Not only did they experience a slightly slow start to this campaign - but they also lost Nathan Jones to Southampton in November and this left the Hatters facing real adversity in their quest to remain at the top end of the division.

Luton Town's form

They have gone unbeaten in the league since their defeat against promoted side Burnley in February - an impressive record that has allowed them to climb into third place and above Middlesbrough who previously looked as though they were going to challenge Sheffield United for second place.

Now sitting just five points adrift of the Blades, they still have a small chance of catching Paul Heckingbottom's men, although the South Yorkshire side do have a game in hand and look extremely strong at this stage.

Still, the Hatters can be extremely pleased with their efforts and have solidified their place in the promotion mix, providing them with plenty of confidence.

Despite how good they were last season, Parkin believes the Bedfordshire outfit are continuing to surprise people with just how good they are.

Speaking on the ITV EFL Highlights Show, he said [10:12]: "It's an amazing story. Brilliant owners, first and foremost, that have made some brilliant decisions.

"It's [the club] run in a brilliant manner in terms of the players they go and sign. And this season, I think it's surprising everyone.

"They're oozing class right now, they're just swatting aside opponents, Watford recently in the derby, again today against Rotherham."

Is Luton Town's progress a real surprise?

To an extent, yes.

No one should be underestimating the Hatters but after losing Jones, you feel whoever replaced him had to be someone special if they were to maintain their progress.

Following a short spell at Watford, it was unclear whether the young manager would be able to cut it at this level, but he certainly has done at Kenilworth Road and deserves a lot of praise for his work along with the players.

But you also have to look at the off-field stability that the club has - and you feel it's only a matter of time before they get themselves to the top flight because of that.

The fact they have also flown under the radar makes them a dangerous opponent - because many pundits thought the race for second spot would be between the Blades and Boro.

Although Luton are unlikely to win automatic promotion now, they have done extremely well to climb into third and should be able to ensure that they're playing the second leg of the play-off semi-final at home.

This is a luxury they didn't have last year.