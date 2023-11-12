Teenage forward Eliezer Mayenda is finally in action for Sunderland after a lengthy lay-off.

The young striker made his long-awaited debut this weekend, coming on as a substitute during Sunderland's 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Spain under-17 international Mayenda joined the Black Cats from French side Sochaux in the summer, but immediately picked up a hamstring injury in training.

He has now returned to full fitness though after not getting a pre-season under his belt, and marked his return from injury against Birmingham, replacing Patrick Roberts in the 74th minute.

And former England international turned pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Mayenda could make a positive impact for Sunderland amid an ongoing striker problem.

However, Palmer also thinks that Tony Mowbray may still need to go into the transfer market in January for yet another attacking player should Mayenda and co not start scoring before then.

On the return of Mayenda, Palmer told Football League World: "Tony Mowbray has stated that Mayenda is back in training and scoring more goals than anybody else.

"This is great news for Sunderland and their fans.

"They signed four strikers in the summer and not one of them has registered a single goal, as we speak.

"This is an area of the pitch that Sunderland have to solve, and they are hoping Mayenda is the solution.

"I think they still have to go into the January transfer market to bring in a goalscorer if they want to emulate what they did last season or better -you can't just rely on one person to score you all the goals.

"They've scored 27 goals in 16 matches which isn't too shabby, but you could imagine how much they could push on if they had 20 goal a season man."

Can Eliezer Mayenda be a difference-maker for Sunderland?

With everyone speaking so highly of the young striker, it's no surprise they all believe Mayenda can do well.

However, Mayenda only managed five goals in 22 appearances last season in Ligue 2 for his former club Sochaux.

Sunderland signed him however with the hope he could bring much-needed goals up-front, and with his age he can potentially develop into a top level player.

Mowbray has been full of praise for Mayenda since his return, saying to Chronicle Live: "He's training well, he's a lovely guy who wants to ask questions and get better - and he keeps hitting the back of the net in the training.

"He's very talented, and he's got a wand of a left foot with real power in it."

With his gaffer speaking so highly of him, the expectation is there for Mayenda to succeed.

But, will he adapt well to the Championship?

With the quality and intensity of the Championship, it can take some time to acclimatise, and French football that Mayenda has been in previously will be a different experience.

This may lead to Sunderland getting another striker in January, as Palmer has suggested they could do, with the Black Cats being recently linked with Ali Al-Hamadi from AFC Wimbledon

But with all the interest the Iraq interrnational is attracting, he might move elsewhere, leaving Sunderland to look at other options.