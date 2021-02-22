Pundit makes Sunderland takeover claim following recent events

Football pundit Sam Parkin was quick to state to EFL on Quest that he feels that Sunderland supporters will be excited after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus finally completed his takeover of the club earlier this month, thus bringing weeks of speculation to a close.

The 23-year-old takes on a Black Cats side which is currently occupying the play-off places in League One after manager Lee Johnson oversaw an upturn in form at the Stadium of Light which saw the North East outfit rise up the standings.

And there was more joy for the club at the weekend as they ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners away at lowly Burton Albion thanks to goals from Grant Leadbitter, Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke, in a performance which kept them in the race for a top six finish.

Speaking at the weekend, Parkin was quick to emphasise the importance of Sunderland’s recent takeover:

“I say good luck to him, because if you get that place going in the right direction it could be really successful for him, and the fans will really get on board.

“I think what he’s done so far, with bringing in Lee Johnson as Head Coach, they look to be really positive steps.

“They’re getting results and have had a great week. I think the fans will be finally excited about the club’s new era.”

Currently on a run of just one loss from their previous five league outings, the Black Cats will be hopeful of recording yet another victory tomorrow night as they play host to Fleetwood Town.

The Verdict

I can only echo Parkin’s comments if truth be told, this takeover could be massive for everyone at Sunderland and potentially we could see them rise up the leagues again.

They have struggled to meet expectations during their period in the third tier but with Johnson in charge and Louis-Dreyfus in the boardroom, they could go far.

The goals are really flowing for them in the league and they now have a bit more identity to their play after becoming pretty boring to watch under Phil Parkinson.

With another Wembley final secured and some improved results in the league, things could be looking up for the long suffering Sunderland fanbase as we head towards the business end of the campaign.