Pierre Ekwah has insisted that his future is with Sunderland amid transfer speculation.

The likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a move for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been an important part of the Sunderland side so far this season, making 25 appearances in the Championship.

But the Frenchman has reaffirmed his commitment to the Black Cats, suggesting his focus is entirely on helping the team’s promotion push.

He is happy at the Stadium of Light, and believes remaining there is the best step for his development as a player.

Carlton Palmer: Sunderland will sell for the right price

Carlton Palmer has praised Ekwah as a player, and believes that he has shown quite a lot of talent with Sunderland so far.

While he expects the midfielder to remain with the club beyond the summer, he has claimed that the Wearside outfit will accept an offer of the right size if it does materialise.

“As you expected, Sunderland have got a lot, a lot of talented young players,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They’re all being linked with moves away from Sunderland in the summer.

“Pierre Ekwah is another one being linked with Forest and Palace.

“He’s done very, very well.

“It’s difficult for the club.

“Sunderland, as we know, their remit is they buy young players, bring them in on the cheap and sell them at a huge profit.

“So, at the end of the day, we can’t look past any time now.

“If a club comes in and makes a massive offer for him in the summer, then of course Sunderland will sell.

“I think he will stay this summer, I don’t think any club will pay the money that Sunderland would be looking [for] to let him go right now.

“So, I think he’ll still be there, but he’s one for the future and I think he will be going for big money in the future, that is for sure.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season, which could also have a big impact on deciding Ekwah’s future.

Michael Beale’s side currently sit seventh in the table, level on points with sixth place Coventry City.

Only an inferior goal difference is separating Sunderland from the play-off positions.

Next up for Beale’s side is a trip to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening, where they will look to make it three wins from their last four fixtures.

This is Sunderland’s model working as intended

Palmer rightly points out the transfer strategy that Sunderland have built, as generating interest in Ekwah is what they will want to see.

The midfielder has performed well for most of this season and could be ready to make the step up to top flight football.

If Sunderland can get an offer worth £10 to 15 million for him in the summer then it’s highly likely they will accept and invest that money back into the team.

That would be a big profit on someone they signed for no up-front fee from West Ham just over a year ago.