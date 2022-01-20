Pundit makes Sunderland promotion claim after recent transfer news

New signing Danny Batth can guide Sunderland to promotion this season, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed.

Batth joined Sunderland from Stoke earlier this week, with the centre back putting pen to paper on an 18-month deal that keeps him at the Stadium of Light until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to guide the club to promotion to the Championship this season, with the Black Cats currently sat third in the League One table, one point adrift of league leaders Rotherham.

Now it seems as though Campbell – whose son Tyrese has played alongside Batth at Stoke – believes the centre back can help Sunderland secure their return to the second-tier in the next few months.

Giving his verdict on Sunderland’s signing of the 31-year-old, the ex-Everton and West Brom attacker told Football Insider: “Batth is a really good player. He’s strong, aggressive and very experienced. I think he’ll do well at Sunderland.

“Stoke let him go because there was an opportunity there for him to go and play regular football at a big club. He can get Sunderland promoted this season.

“Stoke obviously got [Phil] Jagielka in. Jagielka is a real quality player who has played at the highest level. Yes, he is older but he has got that experience.

“Stoke would not have let Danny Batth go if they hadn’t got Jagielka in. It’s a move that works for all parties.”

Batth could make his debut for the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon, when his new side host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light, in what could be a big game for both side’s hopes of promotion this season.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Campbell could be right with what he is saying about Batth here.

With the centre back having already won promotion from this level twice with two different clubs, he certainly knows what is required to get out of this division.

That could certainly help Sunderland over the next few months, and in particular young Manchester City loanee Callum Batth, who could benefit from having the presence of someone as experienced as Batth alongside him.

Indeed, with Sunderland also completing the signing of Batth on a free transfer, this looks to have been an excellent bit of business from the Black Cats.