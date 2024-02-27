Highlights Several teams are battling relegation in the Championship, with just 8 points between 15th and 23rd place.

Rotherham United is almost certain to be relegated, leaving two spots still up for grabs among teams like Sheffield Wednesday & Stoke City.

According to Hinchcliffe, Stoke City should be most concerned about relegation and need to turn things around with key wins to avoid dropping to League One.

Andy Hinchcliffe has identified one team in the Championship relegation battle that should be very worried.

There are several teams still fighting for their survival from the drop to League One, with just eight points separating 15th from 23rd.

Only Rotherham United’s spot in the bottom three looks assured, with the Millers occupying 24th, 16 points adrift with 12 games to go.

That leaves two places still to be decided, with Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City currently joining Rotherham in the relegation zone.

It is set to be an exciting battle to determine who the teams that go down this year will be, as we approach the run-in to the end of the campaign.

Hinchcliffe makes relegation claim

Hinchcliffe believes Stoke will be the team most concerned about relegation to the third tier, especially given how things have gone under Steven Schumacher in recent weeks.

However, he has claimed that all it can take to turn things around is two or three wins, so there are still plenty of games left to determine who will go down.

“I’m not sure entertaining or enjoyable would be the words that fans of the probably nine clubs that are in the mix for relegation from the Championship would use,” said Hinchcliffe, via Sky Sports.

“It’s a horrible time, you just want to survive.

Related Update issued on Steven Schumacher’s Stoke City future Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher is expected to take charge of the weekend game against Middlesbrough.

“I think looking at five points between Plymouth in 15th and Stoke in 22nd, so it's all incredibly tight and there’s lots of games as well between those teams.

“For survival, it’s not going to be about beating those teams in the top 10, it’s what you do against the teams around you.

“You can directly affect your chances and knock somebody else off course as well.

“But, I think the team you have got to be most worried for is Stoke because Steven Schuemacher has gone there, it was okay for a while but that’s gone horribly wrong.

“So, I still think a lot can happen, a lot could change down there, there’s plenty of games left, but it’s about finding a bit of confidence, finding a bit of form.

“Teams like QPR and Millwall winning, Huddersfield winning in the way they did at Watford, again that can lead to maybe two or three wins which might be enough to keep you up.”

Stoke City league position

Championship Table (As it stands February 26h) Team P GD Pts 17 Swansea City 34 -12 39 18 Birmingham City 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -17 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham United 34 -36 19

The battle at the bottom of the Championship received a fresh twist last weekend, as QPR lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

Victory over Rotherham moved them up to 21st, with Stoke replacing them in the drop zone.

The Hoops had been in the bottom three since the start of the season, but Martí Cifuentes’ side has won consecutive games to take advantage of the Potters’ poor recent form.

This weekend will see another big couple of games among the contenders for relegation, with Sheffield Wednesday visiting Rotherham on 2 March.

A relegation battle likely to go down to the final day

It is all still so tight at the bottom of the Championship table that it could easily go down to the final weekend of the campaign.

While Rotherham look certain to go down, the other two spots are very much up for grabs due to the upturn in form at QPR and Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season.

Stoke need to turn things around quickly, as their form has declined so much under Schumacher and they are now in real danger of going down.

Millwall’s change in manager this month led to an immediate positive result, with Neil Harris overseeing an impressive 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend, which could inspire rivals to make a similar decision.