Highlights Southampton won't take any risks on injured Taylor Harwood-Bellis despite his importance to the team, according to the opinion of Dean Jones.

Harwood-Bellis sustained a hamstring injury during the international break, and the extent of the injury is still unknown.

Southampton will see Harwood-Bellis as a key player and a potential solution to their defensive issues, making his potential absence a significant blow.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Southampton won't take any risks on injured Taylor Harwood-Bellis even though he's a crucial member of the first-team squad, making this prediction to Give Me Sport.

The central defender linked up with England's U21 squad during the international break, but returned due to an injury he picked up.

The Saints made this announcement last week and there's a great amount of concern for the promising defender, with a full update on his injury problem yet to be provided.

It's believed that the player picked up a hamstring problem and although it's unclear how long he will be out for, the fact he has injured that part of his body suggests he could be on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

This would be a real blow for the Saints who will see him as a key part of their squad and one of the first names on the teamsheet, following his loan switch from Manchester City.

He played a big part in Burnley's promotion back to the Premier League, although he did spend a chunk of his 2022/23 campaign with the Clarets on the sidelines because of an injury.

With this in mind, he will be looking to stay fit for as long as he possibly can, but he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

How has Taylor Harwood-Bellis got on at Southampton this season?

He was an unused substitute for the 5-0 Sunderland loss, having only just joined the club at that point.

However, he started against Leicester City in what was a baptism of fire for the centre-back, and he was unable to shine against the Foxes that night as the Saints fell to a 4-1 home defeat.

Unfortunately for him, Russell Martin's side have only managed to keep one clean sheet in the six appearances he has made.

However, Harwood-Bellis has been able to keep his discipline, picking up one yellow card and forming a good relationship with Jan Bednarek.

What did Dean Jones say about Taylor Harwood-Bellis' injury setback at Southampton?

Jones isn't underestimating how important he is to the team - but he believes Harwood-Bellis won't be rushed back into action.

The journalist said: "Yeah it would be [a blow if he’s out for an extended period of time].

"He's played a significant role this season and obviously, of all of the things that have gone wrong for Southampton, at least they had the makings of a partnership that was showing real promise.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"You've got both ends of the equation there in terms of youth, experience, and hope, and then you've also got someone of such experience in Bednarek, so it's a real blow for Southampton if he's going to be out for a while.

"Obviously, they are getting back in and need to check him out thoroughly, and they won't take any risks on him. But from a Southampton perspective, they really will hope they can get him back in that team as soon as possible."

Should Southampton rush Taylor Harwood-Bellis back if possible?

They can't afford to.

Hamstring injuries need to be handled with real care, so the Saints should be looking to remain patient.

Their results may suffer in the short term with him out of the team, but they won't want to risk him and then have him out of action for a longer period of time.

That would be a disaster for a side needing to tighten up at the back, because he could help them do that.

Of course, the decision on whether to rush him back could be taken out of their hands, because it may transpire that he will spend an extended period of time on the sidelines.