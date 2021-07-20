Pundit makes Sheffield United claim after transfer links to Aston Villa player

Alan Hutton believes that former Aston Villa teammate Conor Hourihane would be an excellent addition for Sheffield United as they look for a John Lundstram replacement.

Slavisa Jokanovic is in the Blades hot-seat and he will be hoping to strengthen his squad in the coming weeks, with a midfielder sure to be a priority after Lundstram joined Rangers.

Reports have linked Hourihane with a switch to Bramall Lane, with the Irish international sure to be available as he has fallen down the pecking order at Villa Park.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton explained why the 30-year-old needs to move away and how the Blades would be a good fit.

“The time is probably right for him to move on. He deserves to be playing for a top-end Championship side, he’s got the ability to play at that level – and higher.

“Sheffield United would be a good move, he’s definitely got that captain mentality. They’ve obviously lost [John] Lundstram as well to Rangers, so there’s a void left for Conor. Sheffield United are the sort of team he can settle into and thrive at.”

Hourihane ended the previous season on loan at Swansea, with his performances helping the side reach the play-off final.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Hutton’s thoughts here. Firstly, Hourihane is not going to play at Villa regularly, so he really should look to get a move to a club where he can play regularly.

That should happen at the Blades and Jokanovic would be getting a player who has proven himself to be a top performer in the Championship over the years, including the previous campaign.

So, this is one that would appear to work well and it will be interesting to see if it happens in the coming days and weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.