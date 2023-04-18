Sheffield Wednesday's poor run of form continued at the weekend with a 3-2 defeat away at Burton Albion.

It is now just one win in the last eight matches for Darren Moore's Owls, which has now cost them, for the time being, their place in the automatic promotion spots.

Indeed, Wednesday now sit third in League One, one point behind Ipswich Town in second, and two points adrift of league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Worryingly for Sheffield Wednesday, the two sides above them also have a game in hand.

What has George Elek said about Sheffield Wednesday?

Given how well the Owls were performing until this recent blip, there have been plenty of question marks levelled at the club in recent weeks with regards to what has gone wrong all of a sudden.

EFL pundit George Elek, though, has somewhat defended the Owls, claiming that their bad run has simply come at the wrong time of the season, rather than this being down to any huge mental collapse under the pressure of the promotion race.

Elek is confident, too, that if the club can win their final four games, they will secure one of the automatic promotion spots.

On this week's Not The Top 20 Podcast, Elek said: "Their bad run has come at a time later on in the league campaign,"

"It's very rare that a team will maintain the level of points per game that Sheffield Wednesday were keeping up before the 1-2 draw at home to Bolton that seemed to signify the start of this run.

"We've seen our Argyle have poor runs at times this season, although as I say, normally when they lose, they bounce back, but in terms of the amount of games they've lost.

"We've certainly seen Ipswich have poor runs. People were saying that Ipswich had bottled it a couple of weeks ago and they've scored 30 goals to one - it's football and it's random."

Elek went on to discuss the reasons for Sheffield Wednesday's drop off.

Indeed, he added: "Definitively, is the reason why Sheffield Wednesday are not picking up points at the rate that they were because they are collapsing mentally in the pressure of getting promoted? I'm not convinced that is the case."

"I think there are elements where maybe they've been sussed a little bit. I think the 4-2 defeat at Barnsley clearly massively knocked their confidence. I think the injury to Josh Windass has had a very tangible effect on their attacking output. There are other reasons for this.

"That's not to say Wednesday fans shouldn't feel incredibly aggrieved at what's happened, but there's still four games to go for Wednesday."

Elek ended: "I probably reckon that if Wednesday pick up four wins from four to finish the season, that probably sees them get promoted automatically."

Who do Sheffield Wednesday have left to play in League One?

If Wednesday are to win four games on the bounce and give themselves the best shot at automatic promotion, they will need to overcome the following teams.

The Owls take on Bristol Rovers away this evening, meanwhile, a home game against Exeter follows at the weekend.

Shrewbsury away is up after that, before ending the season with a home tie against play-off contenders Derby County.