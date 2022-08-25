Pundit makes Sander Berge prediction as Sheffield United remain in battle to keep hold of midfielder

Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping that Sander Berge will be available for selection at Sheffield United beyond the closure of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder looked a level above last season and has started the new campaign very well too.

Berge has attracted lots of interest already this summer, and whilst Sheffield United will be hoping he remains at Bramall Lane, it is likely that a sizeable offer could pave the way for his exit.

Sharing a prediction on whether or not he expects Berge to remain at Sheffield United beyond the window slamming shut next week, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well Sander has started the season well and obviously Sheffield United sit on top of the table.

“There’s a £35 million release clause in his contract, so Sheffield United have been very, very clear that they’re looking to get around 20/22 million pounds back for the player, or else they’re not interested in selling him.

“So the clubs that are interested in buying, I don’t think they’ve got that type of money. So, I think it’s highly likely that he’ll still be a Sheffield United player once the transfer window shuts.”

The verdict

Berge is a player of higher-level quality, however, given how late on in the window it is, Sheffield United will be increasingly reluctant to sell.

Of course, if a big offer does come in, then they will undoubtedly consider it, especially when considering the depth they have in midfield positions.

Berge is expected to be a big part of Sheffield United’s season as they chase down promotion back to the Premier League, therefore this adds an additional layer of complication for those involved in his pursuit.

A midfielder who can thrive in lots of different roles, it is no surprise to see that there is lots of interest in him.