Pundit makes Sander Berge comparison when contemplating if Sheffield United star will generate Premier League interest

Sheffield United have seen a number of individuals enjoy an excellent start to the campaign, with Iliman Ndiaye certainly one of those players.

The 22-year-old has netted nine times and has provided a further two assists in the Championship thus far this season, forming an excellent partnership with Oli McBurnie.

An evident goalscorer, an excellent ball carrier and a creator of chances too, Ndiaye has been a real bright spark in the second tier and is a player of great excitement.

Sharing his thoughts on the young attacker and when asked if he could envisage Premier League interest surfacing when the January transfer window opens its door, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “If you’re doing well, you’re always going to attract interest. That’s as simple as it is.

“I think Premier League clubs now want to see excellent form on a consistent basis you know, not just a one-off you know but there is no denying he’s having a fantastic start to the season.

“So, as well, Sheffield United have high hopes of getting promoted this season. So I’m sure their stance will be “if we don’t receive high figures for you, we’re not going to let you go.

“That was the stance with Sander Berge in the summer transfer window. So, I’m sure that’s going to be the same with any player and that they obviously they’ll let them go if the money’s right. If not, they’ll stand firm.”

The verdict

Ndiaye is playing with a lot of confidence at the moment, with the young attacker certainly showing consistency within his performances.

With an incredibly high potential, and excellent ability already, the 22-year-old is destined for top-flight football, however, there is a strong possibility that can be achieved at Bramall Lane.

It is likely that Ndiaye emerges on the radar of Premier League clubs in January, however, as displayed by Sander Berge’s case, Sheffield United will not budge on their valuations of players.

Should promotion not be achieved during this campaign, then it is likely that further interest will surface and the Blades may find it harder to reject approaches.