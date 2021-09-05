Pundit makes Saido Berahino claim that Sheffield Wednesday fans will surely love

Saido Berahino has the potential to easily score 20 goals for Sheffield Wednesday this season if things work out, former Sheffield United striker Nathan Blake has claimed.

After two years in Belgium following a disappointing spell with Stoke between 2017 and 2019, Berahino secured his return to England on the final day of the summer transfer, completing a move to Hillsborough.

The attacker will of course be looking to prove a point, having never quite lived up to the potential he showed when he first burst onto the scene with West Brom at the start of the last decade.

Now it seems as though Blake believes that this move to the Owls, could be the perfect opportunity for Berahino to do just that.

Speaking about Berahino’s move to Hillsborough, the ex-Wales international was quoted by The Examiner as telling BBC Radio 5Live: “Saido Berahino has that label attached to him that he has a bit of an attitude problem and I’ve heard some say yes he does and some say no he doesn’t – which I don’t think is very fair.

“He is clearly a talented player, he had a fantastic season or two at West Brom and then it’s gone downhill from there and never really recovered.

“Stoke was a bit of a nightmare for him but if you can be the club to get him back to decent form then great.

“He could get Sheffield Wednesday 15-20 goals with his eyes closed but it’s about getting back to that level of confidence.”

Which 12 of these 25 Sheffield Wednesday facts are fake?

1 of 25 1. Wednesday's record attendance (72,841) came in a game against Leeds United Fake Not fake

Wednesday have taken ten points from their five league games so far this season, putting them third in the early League One standings.

Berahino could make his debut for the Owls next Saturday, when they make the trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle.

The Verdict

I do think that Blake could be right with what he has said about Berahino here.

The 28-year-old showed during the early stages of his career that he can score regularly in the Premier League, so you would expect him to have the ability to do that in League One as well now.

Indeed, with Wednesday enjoying plenty of success at the start of this season, that could lead to Berahino getting plenty of opportunities to make his mark at Hillsborough, and that ought to give him the confidence to reach the sort of goals tally that Blake is talking about.

This therefore, means that Berahino is a signing Wednesday fans will surely be keen to see in action, and you expect him to be an exciting addition to what is already looking like an impressive Owls side this season.